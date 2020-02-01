Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,530 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 603,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

