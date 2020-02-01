Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.44 million.

Imaflex Company Profile (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers agricultural films, including mulch and barrier, compostable, UV-reflective, and intelligent active ingredient films; converter films; industrial products, such as garbage, compostable, and Gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products; and metalized pest repellency films.

