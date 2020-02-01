Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX opened at $8.35 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.