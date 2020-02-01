Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of IR stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $98.66 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.