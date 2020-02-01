Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Up 1.6%

Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inrad Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

