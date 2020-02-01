Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Acquires $3,089,289.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 147,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $3,089,289.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

