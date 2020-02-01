Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

