Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $4,065,000.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

