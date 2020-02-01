Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $41,592.78 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GH opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

