Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

