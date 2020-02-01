Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $100.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

