Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 1.2%

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.10 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.30), 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and a PE ratio of 102.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Investment’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

