iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

