ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITUS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIX. B. Riley lowered their price target on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE ANIX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. ITUS has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

