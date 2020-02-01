Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

