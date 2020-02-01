Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.