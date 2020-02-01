Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

