Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JFBC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 26.61%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

