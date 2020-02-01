Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 437,712 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.24. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.