JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EHGRF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotels, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.