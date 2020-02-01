JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Trading 1.5% Higher

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), 402,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 389,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

