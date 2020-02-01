L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 404,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,728,287 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get L Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in L Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.