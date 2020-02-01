Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.