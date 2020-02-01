Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €63.00 by Berenberg Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.29 ($74.76).

ETR:LXS opened at €54.32 ($63.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

