Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 106500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

