Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

LAUR stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

