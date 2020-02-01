Laurie Keating Sells 41,037 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00.

Shares of ALNY opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

