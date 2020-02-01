Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Lindian Resources Ltd. (ASX:LIN)’s share price rose 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 9,815,653 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4,660% from the average daily volume of 206,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02.

About Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN)

Lindian Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and bauxite ores. The company owns interests in the Uyowa Gold Project situated in Western Tanzania; and the Kahama Gold project located in Tanzania.

