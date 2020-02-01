Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, 136,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 127,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

