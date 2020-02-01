Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

