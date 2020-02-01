M Partners Comments on Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CVE:PTQ opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. Patient Home Monitoring has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.