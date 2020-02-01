Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.