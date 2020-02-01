Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 221,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 93,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Matsa Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAT)

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

