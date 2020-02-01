Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Trading Up 0.4%

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.49 and last traded at $120.49, approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

