Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 58,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 40,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway sold 450,000 shares of Medgold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,484,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,046.42.

Medgold Resources Company Profile (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

