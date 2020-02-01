Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.86.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.18. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.