MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MFA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,764,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,146,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.