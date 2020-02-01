Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.