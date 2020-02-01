Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 63170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

