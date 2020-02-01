Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $56,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

