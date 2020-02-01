Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $27,529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 509.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

MCO stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $263.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

