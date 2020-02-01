Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Nevada Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.