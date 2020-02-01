Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NEM stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

