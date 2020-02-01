Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $240.00 at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

