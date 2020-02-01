North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 179,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 406% from the average session volume of 35,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

