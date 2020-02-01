Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59, 106,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 256,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $251.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

