Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of OMP opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,228,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

