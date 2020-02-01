Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

