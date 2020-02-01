One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

One Media IP Group Company Profile (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for One Media IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.