Oppenheimer Weighs in on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.